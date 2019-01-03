Pokemon Go creator Niantic captures $190M in funding

Nintendo

The maker of Pokemon Go, the hit augmented-related game about catching cute little monsters, has captured another pile of cash.

The mobile AR gaming startup has closed a $190 million round of funding, according to a regulatory document filed Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The latest round closed a little more than a year after the San Francisco-based company raised $200 million in a Series B funding round.

Niantic said 26 investors participated in the latest round, which brought the startup's total funding raised to about $415 million. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Niantic was pursuing $200 million in funding for a valuation of $3.9 billion.

Pokemon Go launched in July 2016 and by many measures was the fastest-growing app of all time. According to Apptopia estimates, Pokemon Go took just 811 days to hit $2 billion in in-app purchases, the third-fastest mobile game to do so.

The funding comes as Niantic prepares for the launch of the augmented reality mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Niantic announced in 2017 that it was partnering with Warner Bros. on the game, which is expected to be available sometime in 2019, a year after it was originally scheduled for release.

Niantic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.