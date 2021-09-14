Pokemon Go Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie are back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary lake guardians are appearing in five-star raids until Oct. 1, and for the first time, you'll have a chance to catch shiny versions of them.

Each of the legendary Pokemon is exclusive to specific regions, so which one you encounter in raids will depend on your location. You can see which regions each Pokemon is appearing in below:

Azelf -- Americas and Greenland.



Mesprit -- Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Uxie -- Asia-Pacific.

If you're hoping to add the lake guardians to your collection, here are some tips to help you beat and catch Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie before they leave the game next month.

Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie weaknesses

Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie are all pure psychic-type Pokemon, so they all share the same weaknesses to bug, dark and ghost. That means the same counters will be effective regardless of which of the three legendaries you're battling.

Any Pokemon with a type advantage will be helpful against Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie, but some monsters will last longer in battle than others. Bug Pokemon that are also part steel, such as Scizor, Escavalier and Genesect, are great choices, as they resist the legendaries' psychic-type moves and dish out super-effective damage. The same holds true for dark-type Pokemon like Darkrai.

Best Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling the lake guardians:

Bug

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor.

Bug Bite, X-Scissor. Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor.

Bug Bite, X-Scissor. Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor.

Fury Cutter, X-Scissor. Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn.

Bug Bite, Megahorn. Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor.

Dark

Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch.

Snarl, Crunch. Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch.

Bite, Crunch. Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse.

Snarl, Dark Pulse. Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche.

Snarl, Avalanche. Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse.

Snarl, Dark Pulse. Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play.

Ghost

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball.



Lick, Shadow Ball. Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball.

Hex, Shadow Ball. Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball.

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball. Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball.

Best moves for Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie

Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie aren't the strongest legendaries, but they can still pack a punch against poison- and fighting-type Pokemon, making them effective counters against those kinds of monsters.

All three lake guardians have access to the same two Fast Attacks, Confusion and Extrasensory, but their Charged Attacks can vary. To double down on their type advantage, you can teach them the psychic-type Charged Attack Future Sight. If you'd like wider type coverage, however, Uxie can learn Thunder, Mesprit can learn Blizzard and Azelf can learn Fire Blast. Keep these tips in mind and you should have no trouble catching the legendaries.