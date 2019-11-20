Pokemon Go announces final 2019 community day

Niantic

Niantic will be hosting a final Pokemon Go Community Day for 2019, with the event expanding from the usual three-hour event to span two days. It'll run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15, with the bonus times at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days.

Augmented reality (AR) mobile app game Pokemon Go has been downloaded more than 1 billion times, according to Sensor Tower data. Its community days see fans play together in local spaces, using their phone's GPS to move around the physical world while interacting with AR objects, creatures and battles.

The gang’s all here for a very special two-day #PokemonGOCommunityDay in December!



✅Totodile

✅Swinub

✅Treecko

✅Torchic

✅Mudkip

✅Ralts

✅Slakoth

✅Trapinch

✅Bagon

✅Turtwig

✅Chimchar



All we need for Community Day is...

✅You!https://t.co/d9NW6x5gaF pic.twitter.com/ZxV3nwMett — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 20, 2019

The event will see all featured Pokemon from every previous community day in 2019 spawn more frequently, as reported earlier Wednesday by CNET sister site GameSpot, and the featured Pokemon from 2018 will appear in raids.

Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig and Chimchar will all be there, according to a tweet from Pokemon Go.

Also appearing in raids are Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar and Beldum. Pokemon that could hatch from eggs during the event are Bulbasaur, Charmander, Pikachu, Dratini, Totodile, Mareep, Swinub, Larvitar, Treecko, Torchic, Slakoth and Bagon.