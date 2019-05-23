Trainers, get ready. On Saturday, June 8, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in your local time zone, get together with fellow Pokemon trainers at your favorite spots to look for the Normal-type Slakoth.
During the monthly community day event, the slothy Slakoth will spawn more frequently in the wild. While you are out you may encounter a Shiny Slakoth, and if you evolve a Vigoroth during the event and up to 1 hour after, you can obtain a Slaking with a special move. (For a refresher, here's our guide to how to play Pokemon Go.)
Lure Modules will last 3 hours, and eggs you place in an incubator during the event will hatch in a quarter of the distance they normally would. Eggs in incubators prior to the event's start time won't qualify for the time boost.
A few days later, from June 13 to 16, the third annual Pokemon Go Fest will kick off in Chicago. The sold-out event gives trainers a chance to complete challenges and unlock rewards. A second festival will run July 4 to 7 in Dortmund, Germany.
The event also comes before the anticipated release of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic's AR and wizarding world mashup.
Discuss: Pokemon Go alert! More Shiny Slakoth come out to play June 8
