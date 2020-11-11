Pokemon Go adds Pokemon Home connectivity for some players

Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

As promised earlier this year, Pokemon Go started rolling out the ability to connect to the Pokemon Home storage service on Wednesday. That means you can transfer Pokemon you've caught out in the real world in Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch.

However, it's a one-way transfer, so choose carefully. The option is currently only available to Pokemon Go players who've hit Level 40 (the highest level), Serebii.net reported, and requires the use of energy that slowly recharges over time. You can also use 1,000 in-game PokeCoins to instantly charge it up.

