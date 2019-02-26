Pokemon Direct promises delicious new info Wednesday

Nintendo of America/Twitter

Pokemaniacs, get ready!

We're getting a Pokemon Direct livestream presentation on Wednesday at 6 a.m. PT, Nintendo tweeted Tuesday. It'll include "roughly seven minutes of new information." We'll embed the video here as the presentation approaches.

It's highly likely that we'll finally learn about the next generation of core Pokemon games, which we were previously told would hit Nintendo Switch later this year. November's Pokemon Let's Go was a remake rather than a true sequel.

Hopefully we'll see some gameplay footage, learn how it connects with previous games in the series and see the starter Pokemon. (You traditionally choose between fire, water and green ones.)

Feb. 27 is Pokemon Day, the 23rd anniversary of the release of the original Pokemon games (Red and Green) on Game Boy. They came to the US more than two years later, with Green being replaced by Blue.

Wednesday's presentation comes just two weeks after the most recent Nintendo Direct, so we're in serious danger of a Nintendo goodness overdose.

Just kidding. We can never have enough. Like Snorlax, we will consume endlessly until there's nothing left.

Nom nom.