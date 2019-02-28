Pokemon developer thanks fans for 23 years of support

It was easy to forget in the buzz of Pokemon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch being unveiled, but Wednesday was also the 23rd anniversary beloved game series' Japanese debut.
Developer Game Freak marked the occasion with a Facebook post thanking fans for sticking with the series for so long. It's in Japanese, but NintendoSoup kindly translated.
"Today, Feb. 27, 2019, marks 23 years since… the day Pokemon Red and Green launched in Japan. We as a company are deeply moved by this day, and are humbled by everyone's support. We truly thank you for your support," the developer wrote.
"Game Freak will continue to make enjoyable games that are fun for everyone. Please extend your greatest support to us!"
It posted the message with a shot of some flowers it got from The Pokemon Company, which manages the overall brand. Sitting among the flowers are Pikachu and Eevee, in little outfits from Pokemon Let's Go (the most recent game in the series), and the whole lot is currently sitting at the entrance of its office in Tokyo.
Junichi Masuda, the series' director, tweeted his own message (translated by Nick Mosier) marking its 1996 debut.
"Since then, it's expanded to manga, anime, all kinds of products, and even went worldwide. Everyone's support made a day like today possible and I'm nothing but thankful. Thank you for your continued support!" he wrote.
Since Pokemon is so strongly associated with Nintendo, it's easy to forget about Game Freak. But its work is the bedrock of the franchise, having guided it through eight generations of games from the Game Boy to the Switch.
Game Freak, we salute you. Now get back to work of Sword and Shield please.
First published at 6 a.m. PT.
Updated at 6:24 a.m. PT: Adds Masuda tweet.
