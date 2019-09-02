Pokemon: Detective Pikachu featurette reveals Ryme City's real-life inspiration

Warner Bros. Pictures

Welcome to Ryme City. You can get Pokemon: Detective Pikachu digitally, on DVD and Blu-ray in the US now, but the digital release hits the UK on Sept. 2 and the physical versions follow on Sept. 16. Ryan Reynolds voices the titular electric mouse investigator as he teams up with Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) to figure out what happened to Tim's missing dad.

Now playing: Watch this: Welcome to Ryme City.

The location of their search is a city that's basically a CGI-enhanced cross between Tokyo and London, with plenty of Pokemon wandering its streets and alleys. In the embedded video featurette, the cast and crew talk about the inspiration behind Ryme City.

The cultural combo is certainly an appropriate choice, since the Pokemon franchise originated in Japan and the upcoming Sword and Shield's Galar-region is inspired by the UK.