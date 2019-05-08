Pokemon: Detective Pikachu -- Everything you need to know

Warner Bros.

Not all detectives are hard-boiled sociopaths with excellent observation skills. Some detectives aren't even human, as is the case with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

In the upcoming film, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds lends his voice to the beloved yellow main character, Detective Pikachu.

The movie centers on the search for a human detective named Harry Goodman who goes missing, prompting his son Tim to find out what happened.

What we know about the plot

Helping Tim in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu -- described as "a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself."

The film is a mix of CGI Pokemon creatures and live-action humans. Pokemon creatures and humans live together side by side.

In addition to Detective Pikachu, the movie includes beloved Pokemon characters Lickitung, Growlithe the fire pup, Bulbasaur and Psyduck.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Who's making it?

Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu is a spinoff from the Pokemon gaming franchise, which includes the Detective Pikachu game.

The movie is co-written by Letterman with Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit and Derek Connolly, from a story by Hernandez, Samit and Nicole Perlman.

The film is also a Japanese-American joint venture produced by Warner Bros., Legendary Pictures and The Pokemon Company, in association with Toho.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

When will the movie be in theaters?

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on May 10.

On May 7, though, Reynolds decided to have some fun with fans online and he retweeted a fake account that claimed to have leaked the entire film, when actually it was a video of looped footage of Detective Pikachu dancing.

Meet the cast

Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu

Justice Smith as Tim Goodman

Kathryn Newton as Lucy Stevens

Bill Nighy as Howard Clifford

Ken Watanabe as Lieutenant Hide Yoshida

Chris Geere as Roger Clifford

Suki Waterhouse as Ms. Norman

Josette Simon as Grams

Rita Ora as Dr. Ann Laurent

Karan Soni as Jack

Omar Chaparro as Sebastian

This piece was originally published on May 1, 2019, and is updated as news of new season rolls in.