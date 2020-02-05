Pokemon

Pokemon fans can now vote for their favorite pocket monster ahead of Pokemon Day on Feb. 27. The Pokemon of the Year competition, part of a collaboration with Google, will crown the winner after counting all votes cast between Feb. 5 and Feb. 14 at 5:59 a.m. PT.

To vote, search for "Pokemon vote" on Google. The results will show a voting screen, and you can choose the category you want to vote on. Next, choose a Pokemon from the list and hit "vote." When signed into Google, you'll be able to cast one vote per category each day. Votes are counted based on the Pokemon's National Pokedex number.

Pokemon Day commemorates the day the first games in the Pokemon video game series came out in Japan in 1996.

Starting Feb. 25, Pikachu and Eevee will be wearing party hats in Pokemon Go, as will Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, who will also hatch from 7 km eggs. To celebrate Netflixs' launch of Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back -- Evolution on Feb. 27, special Pokemon clones like Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise will start showing up in Raid Battles. In addition, each day players will be able to complete two Special Trades rather than one.

Originally published Feb. 5, 2:09 p.m. PT.

Update, 2:23 p.m.: Adds more details about Pokemon Go celebrations.