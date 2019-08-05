CNET también está disponible en español.

Pokemon fans will want to get to London in October

A pop-up Pokemon Center is opening in the British capital ahead of Sword and Shield's release on Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the upcoming Sword and Shield's UK-inspired Galar region by opening a pop-up Pokemon Center in London. It'll basically be a store devoted to Pokemon merchandise, with some London-exclusive items -- presumably bowler hat Pikachu will be among them.

The store will open in Westfield London from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15 -- the date of Pokemon Sword and Shield's release on Nintendo Switch -- but these dates could change, the company said in a release. 

More details on my new home will be revealed in the coming months, it noted.

