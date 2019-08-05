Pokemon fans will want to get to London in October

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the upcoming Sword and Shield's UK-inspired Galar region by opening a pop-up Pokemon Center in London. It'll basically be a store devoted to Pokemon merchandise, with some London-exclusive items -- presumably bowler hat Pikachu will be among them.

The store will open in Westfield London from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15 -- the date of Pokemon Sword and Shield's release on Nintendo Switch -- but these dates could change, the company said in a release.

More details on my new home will be revealed in the coming months, it noted.