Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl hit Nintendo Switch this November

And Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches in January. You can preorder them all now.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl boxart

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out Nov. 19.

 The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19, 2021, the Pokemon Company revealed earlier this week. Both versions are available for preorder separately -- you'll need to trade between them to complete your Pokedex -- or you'll be able to buy them together in a double pack.

The games are remakes of Diamond and Pearl, which hit Nintendo DS in 2007. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are being developed by ILCA, the company behind the Pokemon Home storage system.

We also got a release date for Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- that'll hit the hybrid console on Jan. 28, 2022, and it's available to preorder too. The action RPG is a prequel to the rest of the games and appears to be set in a spectacular open world like that seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

