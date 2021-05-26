Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl hit Nintendo Switch in November

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19, 2021, the Pokemon Company said Thursday. are available for preorder separately -- you'll need to trade between them to complete your Pokedex -- or you'll be able to buy them together in a double pack.

The games are remakes of Diamond and Pearl, which hit Nintendo DS in 2007. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are being developed by ILCA, the company behind the Pokemon Home storage system.

We also got a release date for Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- that'll hit the hybrid console on Jan. 28, 2022, and it's too. The action RPG is a prequel to the rest of the games and appears to be set in a spectacular open world like that seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.