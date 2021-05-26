Amazon buys MGM The Tomorrow War trailer Half of US adults fully vaccinated John Cena's apology to China Google Doodle celebrates Savoy Ballroom Stimulus check updates
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl hit Nintendo Switch in November

And Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches in January.

Listen
- 00:22
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl boxart

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out Nov. 19.

 The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19, 2021, the Pokemon Company said Thursday. Both versions are available for preorder separately -- you'll need to trade between them to complete your Pokedex -- or you'll be able to buy them together in a double pack.

Preorder Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
Preorder Pokemon Shining Pearl

The games are remakes of Diamond and Pearl, which hit Nintendo DS in 2007. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are being developed by ILCA, the company behind the Pokemon Home storage system.

We also got a release date for Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- that'll hit the hybrid console on Jan. 28, 2022, and it's available to preorder too. The action RPG is a prequel to the rest of the games and appears to be set in a spectacular open world like that seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Preorder Pokemon Legends: Arceus