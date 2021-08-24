Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: How to get a free Manaphy at launch

The Pokemon Company

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are offering an early purchase bonus for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Everyone who picks up a copy of either Switch title before February 21, 2022 can receive a free Manaphy egg in their game.

Manaphy is a water-type Mythical Pokemon -- a rare monster that cannot be obtained through normal gameplay, making this early purchase offer the only confirmed way to get one in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The egg will be distributed via Mystery Gift, a function that unlocks approximately two hours into the adventure.

After claiming the egg, you'll need to walk a certain number of steps in the game with it in your party in order for Manaphy to hatch. If you then leave Manaphy together with a Ditto at the Pokemon Nursery in Solaceon Town, it will produce an egg that hatches into Phione -- another rare Mythical Pokemon that is otherwise unobtainable in the games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is set for release on Nintendo Switch on November 19. The pair are remakes of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl versions for the Nintendo DS, featuring updated visuals and other gameplay enhancements.

A new open-world Pokemon adventure titled Pokemon Legends: Arceus is also coming to Nintendo Switch a few months later, on January 28. It, too, has an early purchase bonus. Everyone who picks up the game before May 9, 2022 will be able to receive a Hisuian Growlithe kimono outfit for their player character.