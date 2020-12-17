Point, shoot, print: Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera for just $50

Fujifilm

No, you didn't Quantum Leap into 1987 -- instant cameras are still hot, thanks in large part to Fujifilm's family of Instax cameras. The Instax Mini 9 is both adult- and kid-friendly and shoots on the Instax Mini film, which makes 2.4x1.8-inch prints. It's usually about $70, but right now you can snag a when you apply promo code CNETFJF at checkout.

Factory-refurbished by Fujifilm, this camera comes with a 90-day warranty. You can choose from among a dozen vibrant colors, and the easy, point-and-shoot sensibility of this camera makes it a great choice for teens. It's also got a selfie mirror embedded near the lens, which you can use to easily frame and snap photos while posing in front of the camera.

I'm not sure what the next fad will be -- yo-yos, Slinkys or "Where's the beef?" commercials. But whatever it is, you'll be able to photograph it with your Instax camera.

