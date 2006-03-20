PodZinger searches video podcasts

PodZinger on Monday added the ability to search for video podcasts on its Web site. The site, powered by BBN Technologies, uses speech recognition technology to make multimedia content full-text searchable.

Consumers can subscribe to audio and video podcasts, download, view or listen to them and have PodZinger deliver new podcasts using RSS (Really Simple Syndication) feeds. Search results highlight keywords used and show the time stamp of where they are located in the podcast as well as allow the user to go directly to that spot. Clicking on thumbnails pops them up into separate windows for viewing later.