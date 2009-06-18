Podcast: Apple VP Greg Joswiak on iPhone 3G S

The day before the release of the iPhone 3G S , Greg Joswiak, Apple Vice President of iPod and iPhone Worldwide Marketing, spoke with CBS News technology analyst and CNET blogger Larry Magid about the new phone and the new OS 3 operating system that is also available free to existing iPhone users.

Joswiak talked about the new features of the phone, the new parental controls (Joswiak said they do not allow parents to block specific websites) and why Apple thinks that a lot of existing iPhone users will want to upgrade.

The interview runs 8 minutes, 11 seconds