Evistr

Need to record a college lecture? A podcast interview? Anything at all? Any phone can handle that job, but that's not always the best or most practical option.

Indeed, sometimes it's better to use a dedicated recorder. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Evistr 8GB digital sound recorder is $22.30 with promo code EVISTR20. It normally runs $28. Hardly a huge savings, but it's cheaper than most competing products.

This recorder is slim and compact, but its metal body feels solid. Features include scheduled and voice-activated recordings and your choice of MP3 or WAV file formats. Evistr also includes a set of earbuds so you can privately play back your recordings. (The recorder also has a speaker, though.)

Expect anywhere from 12-40 hours of recording time from the device's rechargeable 500-mAh battery, according to Evistr.

More deals

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones , gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!