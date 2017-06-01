Pluto TV streaming deal adds over 2,000 titles to its free service

Pluto TV

There's no shortage of streaming video options, but that's not stopping free, ad-supported internet TV service Pluto TV from inking content deals left and right.

The service, which is accessible on Amazon's Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, smart TVs, mobile devices, game consoles and basically anything with a web browser, has partnered with Gravitas Ventures, a rights distributor of independent films. The deal brings more than 2,000 titles to an exclusive channel on Pluto TV.

This deal builds on the company's announcements in May that it secured partnerships with companies such as Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and Warner Bros. for movies and TV shows as well as video-on-demand.