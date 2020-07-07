Pluto TV rounds out its offerings with hits like South Park and Survivor

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is one of our favorite free streaming services and it's filling out its lineup with lots of new shows this summer. Starting July 14, the service will be adding shows from CBS like Survivor, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and American's Next Top Model. Pluto TV is also adding seasons 1-10 of Comedy Central's animated hit South Park.

"In November of 2019, Bob Bakish announced during the Viacom earnings call that Pluto TV had 50,000 hours of entertainment, news, sports, weather, movies and kid's content," said a company representative via email. "Since that time, in just over six months, Pluto TV has doubled its content library."

Pluto TV is mostly known for letting you stream on-demand movies and live TV channels like CBS News. This recent push will help it offer a wide variety of TV shows as well. Other hits being added include The Amazing Race, Beverly Hills 90210 and CSI: NY.

(Editors' note: Pluto TV is a part of ViacomCBS, which also owns CNET.)