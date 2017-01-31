Plex buys Watchup to expand in news videos

Dan Graziano/CNET

Plex, the streaming media app, said Tuesday it acquired streaming news service Watchup.

The price of the deal wasn't disclosed, but Plex said it hopes to use the new acquisition to amp up the amount of news videos it offers.

Watchup's free app includes more than 150 local, national and international publisher partners include CBS (CNET's parent company), CNN, Euronews, and Hearst Television. Several of the publishers on Watchup have invested in the company, including Tribune Media, McClatchy and Turner Broadcasting. All of Watchup's employees are joining Plex, the company said.

The Plex app can be used to organize your personal media libraries from your computer, such as movies, music and photos, and stream them to your TV or phone. It also supports a variety of channels for watching videos from the BBC, Comedy Central, Vimeo and YouTube.