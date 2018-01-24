Plex brings its media-streaming app into virtual reality

Plex

Plex, the streaming media app, said Wednesday it created a new virtual reality experience for users on Google's Daydream.

The new feature will let friends watch shows together in a VR environment and watch shows on a giant VR screen.

Users will need an Android phone, a Daydream headset and the Plex VR app.

The Plex app can be used to organize your personal media libraries from your computer, such as movies, music and photos, and stream them to your TV or phone. It also supports a variety of channels for watching videos from the BBC, Comedy Central, Vimeo and YouTube.