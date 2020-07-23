Plex adds 80 free, ad-supported streaming channels in grid guide

Plex

Streaming app Plex is adding over 80 channels of free television programming. The ad-supported channels come with a new program grid and include news from Reuters and Yahoo Finance, kids' shows Toon Goggles, lifestyle channel Tastemade, sports courtesy of the Fubo Sports Network, gaming and esports on IGN1, and two new LGBTQ+ channels from Revry.

As with the free on-demand shows and movies Plex added earlier this year, you don't need a dedicated server or even a Plex login to watch. Instead you can use the app for Roku, Apple TV, Android and iOS as well as browsers. The app supports live TV tuners and music service Tidal, as well as streaming content from an attached hard drive or host computer via the Plex server.

Streaming providers have added more free TV content recently. The Roku Channel also added live TV channels to its offering with many of the same channels. NBCUniversal's new Peacock streaming service also has a free tier and a selection of grid-based channels. Meanwhile Pluto TV beefed up its selection of free shows with numerous ViacomCBS titles including South Park and Survivor.

Don't confuse the free "channels" on these services with standard network TV channels available on services such as Sling TV and YouTube TV, however. The free channels are generally much less familiar and more limited. But if you're looking to save money on streaming amid financial turmoil, more choices in free TV can't hurt.