PlayStation's Death Stranding livestream switches on and gets creepy

Death Stranding mastermind, Hideo Kojima, has been periodically tweeting in recent days what's going on with an update to his upcoming mind-bending epic. A big update has been teased for May 29, but PlayStation have flicked on their Twitch livestream early -- and things are getting a little weird.

As of writing, around 10,000 viewers are watching live on Twitch as inky hand prints appear out of the darkness. In their reflections (?) we can see images of some of the Death Stranding costumes that have appeared in recent trailers.

Watching for a few minutes, a woman's voice punctuated the silence briefly. Some unintelligible babbling made way for "...not to stand apart but to come together." I don't know what it means. I won't pretend to know. Nobody knows.

Screenshot by CNET

Ever since it was announced at E3 2016, fans have been clamoring for more Death Stranding information -- three years later we're still not exactly sure what Death Stranding is or what it's about, but we do know it features babies giving a thumbs up and Mads Mikkelsen looking ultra goth.

If Kojima is to be believed, we won't have to wait much longer to find out a little more. His most recent tweet shows another handsy teaser with the line "Tomorrow is in your hands."

But maybe we will just end up with another cinematic trailer. Who really knows? For now, I'm going to listen to the creepy hands stream music and dream up theories of what Death Stranding could be while we wait.