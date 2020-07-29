PlayStation Summer Sale: 9 discounted PS4 games to buy now

Sarah Tew/CNET

The July Savings and Under $15 sales Sony had running on its PlayStation Store are both dead. But in their place, rising like a phoenix, is the Summer Sale. And what a phoenix it is. Hundreds of games are discounted, including several big franchise names like Kingdom Hearts and Star Wars, and many of them are absolutely worth your time. Some games are on sale until Aug. 20, but others until Aug. 6.

You should absolutely check out the full list here. Scroll down to see our picks of discounted games you should play now.

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET Here's a big one: Every Kingdom Hearts game for $30. The All-In-One package includes playable remasters of Kingdom Hearts, Chain of Memories, Kindgom Hearts II, Birth by Sleep, Dream Drop Distance and Kingdom Hearts 3, as well as movie versions of other spin-off games. Usually selling for $99, you can get this discount until August 20.

EA Great licensed games are rare, so get 'em while you can. Last years' Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place in Star Wars canon after the rise of the Galactic Empire in Episode III. It looks and sounds like Star Wars, and is a pretty darn good game too.

Private Division One of the most original RPGs in years, The Outer Worlds is a fantastic revolution simulator set in an ultra-capitalist future. Outside of an imaginative plot and setting, it's made by the same folks behind Fallout: New Vegas. So you know it's good.

Square Enix/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET If you played a certain high-profle Remake, you may have a renewed jonesing for Final Fantasy games. A bunch of them are on sale, including a remastered Final Fantasy VIII. The follow up to Final Fantasy VII is on sale for $10 until August 6.

Capcom Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake was all the rage in 2019. This year the Japanese gaming giant followed up with a remake for Resident Evil 3, because why ruin a good thing. For those of you keen to head back to Raccoon City, Resident Evil 3 is 40% off until Aug. 6.

Naughty Dog The Last of Us Part II was fantastic, but a lot of what made it great can also be found in Uncharted 4. The final entry in the Uncharted saga, Naughty Dog's original PlayStation 4 classic is $15 until Aug. 6.

Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption 2 may be a couple years old, but it's still unusual to find it on sale on Sony's PlayStation store. Take advantage then: It's 50% off until Aug. 20.

2K Kingdom Hearts isn't the only all-in-one package you'll find discounted. Bioshock: The Collection features remastered versions of Bioshock, its nominal sequel Bioshock 2 and it's real sequel Bioshock Infinite. The collection is just $12.50 until Aug. 6.