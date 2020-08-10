PlayStation Summer Sale: 5 discounted PS4 games to buy now

Deal Savings Price









Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony's Summer Sale on the PlayStation Store was launched earlier in the month, but it's made some big changes in the past few days. Some games are out, but others, like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, are in.

Hundreds of games are discounted, including several big franchise names like Kingdom Hearts, and many of them are absolutely worth your time. The sale ends Aug. 20. Scroll down to see our picks of discounted games you should play now.

Square Enix One of 2020's most anticipated games is on sale. Final Fantasy 7 Remake dropped in March after a 15 year wait, and earned strong acclaim upon release. It's the first of several games in the 7 Remake series -- the original game is being broken up into several parts for the Remake project -- and it's a great deal at 34% off until Aug. 20.

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET Here's a big one: Every Kingdom Hearts game for $30. The All-In-One package includes playable remasters of Kingdom Hearts, Chain of Memories, Kindgom Hearts II, Birth by Sleep, Dream Drop Distance and Kingdom Hearts 3, as well as movie versions of other spin-off games. Usually selling for $99, you can get this discount until August 20.

Private Division One of the most original RPGs in years, The Outer Worlds is a fantastic revolution simulator set in an ultra-capitalist future. Outside of an imaginative plot and setting, it's made by the same folks behind Fallout: New Vegas. So you know it's good.

Blizzard Overwatch is easily one of the best shooting games of this generation. Launched back in 2015, Blizzard has continually added to and improved this squad-based shooter. It's a game that's easy to pick up and play, yet one you can lose hundreds of hours in. It's 67% off until Aug. 20.