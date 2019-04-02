CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

PlayStation Store's updated refund policy lets you change your mind within 14 days

Sony's letting you have second thoughts on digital game purchases.

download

Sony's changed its PlayStation Store refund policy, so you can change your mind within 14 days of buying digital content on PS4.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony updated its PlayStation Store refund policy Monday, letting you get your money back on games, add-ons or downloadable content within two weeks.

The tweaked policy lets you get the funds back into your PlayStation Network wallet, but only applies until you hit download -- after that, you'll have to prove the content is faulty before you can get your money back.

Next Article: AirPower's failure won't hurt Apple. But these 3 things already are