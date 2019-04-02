Sony updated its PlayStation Store refund policy Monday, letting you get your money back on games, add-ons or downloadable content within two weeks.
The tweaked policy lets you get the funds back into your PlayStation Network wallet, but only applies until you hit download -- after that, you'll have to prove the content is faulty before you can get your money back.
PlayStation Store's updated refund policy lets you change your mind within 14 days
