PlayStation Store sale: 9 discounted PS4 games to buy now

Sony's got some good deals on its PlayStation Store right now -- and some great deals if you're a PlayStation Plus member. It's got a Double Discount sale going, where PlayStation Plus users get double the discount given to everyone else. But don't fret if you're without a Plus subscription, as there are a bunch of solid deals for you too, including several under $20.

Below are our picks for the best games and deals discounted in Sony's PlayStation Store right now. Note that most are good until June 11, except for the Deal of the Week, currently Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which lasts until June 4.

Atlus It's time to go back to school. Persona 5, released in 2017 to critical acclaim, is a meaty JRPG that'll give you the best bang for your buck of any game on this list. A year in the life of a high school student, codenamed Joker, it's around 100 hours of (mostly) fun. It's $14 until June, or $8 if you're a PlayStation Plus member.

Warner Bros. Batman: Arkham Knight wasn't as loved by critics as its two predecessors, Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, but it's still a great game. It was derided for its Batmobile sections, which are a little gimmicky and clumsy, but everything else, from the story to the characters to the city's atmosphere, is fantastic.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed will soon go the way of the vikings, with AC: Valhalla announced for 2020. But it's still worth diving into Ancient Egypt, as 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins: Deluxe Edition is on sale at 75% off -- you'll get dozens of gameplay hours for just over a dozen bucks.

Ubisoft If you're hankering for an Assassin's Creed experience and have already played Origins, also note that Assassin's Creed III is 30% off (60% off for PlayStation Plus members).

Konami There's a good chance you've already played Metal Gear Solid V, a 2015 blockbuster that was overwhelmingly well received by critics. But if you haven't, it's $4 right now.

Bandai Namco Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is one of the most ambitious DBZ games in years. It's more of an RPG than a fighting game, making it unusual for that reason alone. It's the PlayStation Store's Deal of the Week: Despite being released in January, it's 40% off until June 4.

Ubsioft Here's a two-for-one for ya: The Division and its sequel, the creatively titled Division 2, are on sale for $16.50. As in, one $16.50 payment for both games. It's an especially good deal considering The Division 2 is just over a year old, and scored a fantastic 9/10 at Gamespot.

Ubisoft South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a rare type of licensed game -- in that it's actually good. It's Gold Edition, which includes all of the original game's DLC, is still $51 after a 35% discount. If you're a PlayStation Plus member, you'll get an extra %35 off. But for that price you'll get a lengthy, funny game in Fractured But Whole. A must play for fans of the show.