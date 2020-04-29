PlayStation Store sale: 7 great PS4 games under $20

Deal Savings Price









The PlayStation Store already has plenty of games on sale, but on Wednesday Sony graciously (read: opportunistically) added a bunch more. It includes the newest Call of Duty, as well as a few acclaimed games you may have missed from over the years. The best part is that they're all under $20.

The sale begins Wednesday and lasts until May 13. You can see the full list here. It includes a lot of fluff, as well as some DLC packs. To save you sifting through it all, below are our picks for best games under $20.

Ubisoft By now, you know what Assassin's Creed is all about: An ancient society (Egypt, in this case), rubbing shoulders with (that is, committing crimes to and/or for) historical figures and exploring the old world. Assassin's Creed Origins is almost three years old by now, but it's also a huge game you can sink dozens and dozens (and dozens) of hours into. For $14.99, that's not a bad deal. Read GameSpot's Assassin's Creed Origins review.

Motion Twin From AAA to indie darling. Dead Cells is a metroidvania-style game -- it gives you a mission, places you on a sprawling 2D map and expects you to just figure it out. Death is the beginning in this game, respawning you right back at the start, with new weapons, but a completely new map. Dead Cells won a bunch of awards upon its 2018 release, and got a 9/10 from GameSpot, our sister site. It's totally worth $16. Read GameSpot's Dead Cells review.

Ubisoft It's stressful times. Maybe you don't want a complex game or a virtual world to get lost in. Maybe you just want to blow stuff up. If that sounds right, Far Cry 5 is for you. This 2018 video game takes place in a fictional region of Montana, and is clearly inspired by some real-world politics. But don't let that stop you: It's certainly mostly still about giving you a huge sandbox in which to explore, do spectacular missions and, as previously mentioned, blow stuff up. Read GameSpot's Far Cry 5 review.

Warner Bros. Or perhaps you want some more structured chaos. Hitman 2 is the sequel to 2016's Hitman, which was a revitalization of a PlayStation 2-era series. You're given a target and, using your creativity, stealthily take them out. A classic formula, and it's still a thrill. Read GameSpot's Hitman 2 review.

Square Enix Here's another comeback story. After an average decade in the '00s, Lara Croft is once again the star of an exceptional action game series. It began with 2013's Tomb Raider, and was cemented by 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider. Don't count ol' Lara out if you were displeased with the PS2/PS3 era of Tomb Raider games; this is one worth playing. Read GameSpot's Rise of the Tomb Raider review.

Team 17 If you live with family or friends, this is an easy win. Overcooked is a fantastic game about teamwork. In it, you coordinate cooking and cleaning, all while avoiding kitchen hazards. Occupational health and safety, people, it's important. It sounds simple -- and it is -- but it's also plenty of fun. Read GameSpot's Overcooked review.