PlayStation Store sale: 7 discounted PS4 games to buy now

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony's PlayStation Store has two sales going on simultaneously right now: A Big in Japan sale, which celebrates games emanating from the Land of the Rising Sun, and a very welcome Under $20 sale. With much of the world on lockdown due to the novel coronavirus' spread, it's a good time to take advantage of the dual deals.

But there are lots and lots of games discounted right now, so where do you start?

Capcom After an awesome reimagining in 2013's DmC, the traditional Devil May Cry franchise made a comeback with last year's acclaimed Devil May Cry 5. In it, you play as both Dante and Nero (who was introduced in Devil May Cry 4 all the way back in 2008), as well as a very mysterious chap named V. It's a slick-looking action game that was loved by critics: It holds an 88 rating on Metacritic, and earned a 9 from GameSpot, our sister site. Devil May Cry 5 usually fetches $50 on the PlayStation Store. The 50% off deal runs through to May 9.

Capcom The aforementioned awesome reimagining, DmC, is also on sale. It was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One, but got a 2015 touch up for the PS4. Between its gnarly art style, satisfying combat and mostly-good story, it's well worth playing if you've not already done so. It's down from $40, with the $10 price lasting until May 9.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed will soon go the way of the vikings, with AC: Valhalla announced for 2020. But it's still worth diving into Egypt, as 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins is on sale for just $15. It's a visually spectacular game that you'll get dozens of hours out of.

Ubisoft This 2018 video game takes place in a fictional region of Montana, and is clearly inspired by modern politics. But don't let real-world headaches stop you: It's certainly mostly about giving you a huge sandbox in which to explore, do spectacular missions and, most importantly, blow stuff up in. Read GameSpot's Far Cry 5 review. It's $15 until May 14.

Capcom Speaking of comebacks, shoutout to Capcom for nailing PlayStation 4-era remakes (and for not making us wait 15 years, cough cough). In early April Capcom released a remake for Resident Evil 3, which got strong reviews. But the new (old) game couldn't top the Resident Evil 2 remake released last January, which earned universal praise. Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield's escape from Raccoon City is $23 until May 9. Also, you can buy the terrific and hopefully-next-to-be-remade Resident Evil 4 for $8.

Square Enix Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched on April 10, but it's only the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 saga. It takes Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith and Red XIII up 'till the point at which they leave Midgar. Despite being a 40-hour game, this whole section took around 4 to 7 hours in the original. If you played 7 Remake you're either wondering what's next for the gang, or feeling nostalgic about the places you've yet to see remade. Either way, a discounted Final Fantasy 7 can scratch that itch.