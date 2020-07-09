CNET también está disponible en español.

PlayStation Store sale: 6 discounted PS4 games to buy now

The PlayStation Store's July Savings sale is live.

Pick up your sticks. 

After something new to play but not wanting to break the bank? Sony has two sales on its PlayStation Store right now, one on multiplayer games that runs until the 15th and a July Savings sale that misleadingly doesn't last all of July -- you've got until the 23rd to take advantage of this one. 

There are hundreds of games on sale. Here are our picks. 

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
With Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, announced for the PlayStation 5, now is a great time to delve back into the excellent RPG universe of Zero Dawn. Frozen Wilds is a meaty DLC for the game, and is just $5 until July 23.

$5 at PlayStation Store

Bloodborne Complete Edition

Bloodborne was released five years ago, in 2015, closer to the beginning of the PlayStation 4's lifespan than to its end. Yet it remains one of the best games on the console -- if you can handle its difficulty. The Complete Edition is $18 -- 50% off -- until July 23.

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition

If you're after a punishing FromSoftware game but have already played Bloodborne, Dark Souls III's Deluxe Edition is 75% off until July 23.

$22 at PlayStation Store

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed will be going the way of the vikings later this year, but before you go there you may want to take a trip back to Ancient Greece. Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition is 75% off until July 23.

$20 at PlayStation Store

Battlefield V
Battlefield V will be two years old in November but, in addition to its single player mode, it still has a vibrant online multiplayer community. It's $12 until July 15.

$12 at PlayStation Store

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy + CTR
Most of the games on this list, you've probably noticed, are intense. If you're after a lighter adventure, old faithful Crash Bandicoot has your back. You can get N.Sane Trilogy, a remake of Crash's three original PlayStation games, and a remake of Crash Team Racing bundled together for $37.

$37 at PlayStation Store

