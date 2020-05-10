PlayStation Store sale: 5 discounted PS4 games to buy now

Sarah Tew/CNET

People are at home looking for something to do, and Sony knows it. There are some great deals on Sony's PlayStation Store, many of which are from its Under $20 sale. Beyond cheap games, there's also some newer titles, like Doom Eternal, which have generous discounts -- all until the end of the week.

So many games, such little time. Here are our picks for the deals running out May 14.

id Software/Bethesda If social distancing has you anxious, a game like Doom Eternal may help you blow off some steam. A followup to 2016's Doom restart, Eternal throws hoards and hoards of demons at you. You only have one objective: Destroy. Well, you'll also do some platforming. But mostly it's the "destroy" thing. The game is 25% off until May 14.

Square Enix If you've been sleeping on Lara Croft, now's the time to get woke. The 2014 Tomb Raider restart, simply named Tomb Raider, brought Lara Croft into the modern era, and won a plenty of praise for it. At nearly six years old, it's not a new new game -- but it's just $4.49 until May 14.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed will soon go the way of the vikings, with AC: Valhalla announced for 2020. But it's still worth diving into Egypt, as 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins is on sale for just $15. It's a visually spectacular game that you'll get dozens of hours out of.

Ubisoft This 2018 video game takes place in a fictional region of Montana, and is clearly inspired by modern politics. But don't let real-world headaches stop you: It's a huge sandbox in which to explore, do spectacular missions and, most importantly, blow stuff up. Read GameSpot's Far Cry 5 review. It's $15 until May 14.

