PlayStation Store sale: 10 discounted PS4 games to buy now

Sony's PlayStation Store has two sales going on simultaneously right now: A spring sale and a Big in Japan sale, the latter of which celebrates games emanating from the Land of the Rising Sun. With much of the world on lockdown due to the novel coronavirus' spread, it's a good time to take advantage of the dual sale.

But there are lots and lots of games discounted right now, so where do you start?

After an awesome reimagining in 2013's DmC, the traditional Devil May Cry franchise made a comeback with last year's acclaimed Devil May Cry 5. In it, you play as both Dante and Nero (who was introduced in Devil May Cry 4 all the way back in 2008), as well as a very mysterious chap named V. It's a slick-looking action game that was loved by critics: It holds an 88 rating on Metacritic, and earned a 9 from GameSpot, our sister site.

Devil May Cry 5 usually fetches $50 on the PlayStation Store. The 50% off deal runs through to May 9.

The aforementioned awesome reimagining, DmC, is also on sale. It was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One, but got a 2015 touch up for the PS4. Between its gnarly art style, satisfying combat and mostly-good story, it's well worth playing if you've not already done so. It's down from $40, with the $10 price lasting until May 9.

Lara Croft has been making a serious comeback in recent years, starting with 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider. The sequel, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was released in 2018. It's a beautiful game that's kind of a mix between Uncharted and Horizon: Zero Dawn. And it's less than seven bucks until April 30.

Speaking of comebacks, shoutout to Capcom for nailing PlayStation 4-era remakes (and for not making us wait 15 years, cough cough). In early April Capcom released a remake for Resident Evil 3, which got strong reviews. But the new (old) game couldn't top the Resident Evil 2 remake released last January, which earned universal praise.

Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield's escape from Raccoon City is $23 until May 9. Also, you can buy the terrific and hopefully-next-to-be-remade Resident Evil 4 for $8.

And here's another game from 2019. If you haven't yet played Death Stranding, you may be missing out. You may love it. "May" is an important word, because you may also hate it. It's a polarizing game from our old friend Hideo Kojima, one that involves a lot of walking. Like, a lot. But it's also a high-budget, highly original game. You're unlikely to have played anything like it, and at 50% off until April 30, now's a good time to find out which side of the fence you fall on.

Games like Skyrim are hard to get into for many gamers simply because of the amount of time you need to sink in to get the most out of it. Well, you may have found yourself with a surplus of time -- and there's about 500 hours worth of stuff to do in Skyrim. Not a bad deal for $14.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched on April 10, but it's only the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 saga. It takes Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith and Red XIII up 'till the point at which they leave Midgar. Despite being a 40-hour game, this whole section took around 4 to 7 hours in the original.

If you played 7 Remake you're either wondering what's next for the gang, or feeling nostalgic about the places you've yet to see remade. Either way, a discounted Final Fantasy 7 can scratch that itch.

Outer Worlds is an RPG from Obsidian Entertainment aka the studio behind Fallout "The Best One" New Vegas. It's an alternate future game, in which Theodore Roosevelt never became US President, trusts were never broken up and megacorporations steered humanity through the century. It's now 2355, and companies own entire planets. Go on out there and be somebody!

The well-received game (85 on Metacritic and 9 out of 10 on GameSpot) is 33% off until April 30.

This triplet of games contains remastered versions of Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite. The original Bioshock and Infinite hold up particularly well, with gripping stories and haunting worlds. The Bioshock Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch for $50 in late May. As dope as exploring Columbia on a Switch will be, you can play the games for just $12 here until April 30.

This list begins and ends with a 5. Metal Gear Solid V is scary for those new to the franchise, but it's got a gameplay system that gives the player an incredible amount of combat freedom. That means it's a lot of fun even if you don't know what the hell is going on.

It received a rare perfect score from GameSpot, and you can buy it for roughly the price of a Starbucks latte. Why not?