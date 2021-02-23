PlayStation State of Play: How to watch, start time and what to expect

Sony

Anything you can do, Sony says to Nintendo, I can do better. After Nintendo last week announced Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Mario Golf: Super Rush at its Nintendo Direct presentation, Sony has just announced it'll have a keynote presentation of its own, on Thursday.

Sony's State of Play is where the company shows off its latest products. Last time, in October, it was all about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and its user interface. On Thursday, State of Play will focus entirely on games.

How to watch

Easy peasy: Right here!

Or, if you'd rather Twitch, right here.

Start times

State of Play kicks off at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m ET on Thursday, Feb. 25. Brits will get their sneak peek into upcoming PlayStation games just before bedtime, as it begins at 10 p.m. GMT. Sony's presentation starts with the business day in Australia, playing from 9 a.m. Friday AEDT.

What to expect

Sony says State of Play will focus on 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, which'll include new announcements as well as updates on games shown off at last June's PS5 showcase.

That's potentially big news, because games shown off at last June's PS5 showcase include Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and a PS5 edition of Grand Theft Auto 5. Hopefully we'll also see more of God of War: Ragnarok, which is tentatively scheduled for a 2021 release.