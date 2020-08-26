PUBG and Street Fighter V are free for PlayStation Plus subscribers next month

PlayStation

Sony on Thursday revealed the two games that'll be free for subscribers of its PlayStatioin Plus online gaming service: PUBG and Street Fighter V. You'll be able to download them to your PS4 from Sept. 1.

PUBG -- PlayerUnknown's Battleground-- is a battle royale shooter that's similar to Epic Games' Fortnite, while Street Fighter V is the latest iteration of a gaming dynasty that goes all the way back to 1987. It comes just before a Street Fighter V PS4 Tournament, which is slated to begin Sept. 4.

Also Thursday, the company revealed that Fall Guys, this month's PS Plus game, had become the service's most downloaded free game.