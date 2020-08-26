Sony on Thursday revealed the two games that'll be free for subscribers of its PlayStatioin Plus online gaming service: PUBG and Street Fighter V. You'll be able to download them to your PS4 from Sept. 1.
PUBG -- PlayerUnknown's Battleground-- is a battle royale shooter that's similar to Epic Games' Fortnite, while Street Fighter V is the latest iteration of a gaming dynasty that goes all the way back to 1987. It comes just before a Street Fighter V PS4 Tournament, which is slated to begin Sept. 4.
Also Thursday, the company revealed that Fall Guys, this month's PS Plus game, had become the service's most downloaded free game.
Discuss: PUBG and Street Fighter V are free for PlayStation Plus subscribers next month
