PlayStation Showcase will reveal upcoming PS5 games: How to watch and start times

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast is happening next Thursday, Sept. 9, Sony said Thursday. The 40-minute livestream will reveal upcoming PS5 games from first- and third-party studios "releasing this holiday and beyond." The wildly popular next-gen PlayStation console has been coming in and out of stock at retailers since its launch last November.

The company didn't mention any games we'll see, but it feels like a good time to show us the sequel to 2018's God of War or Gran Turismo 7 -- both are scheduled to come out in 2022. The much-anticipated Horizon Forbidden West is also due out next year, and it feels like we're overdue an announcement of a sequel to 2018's Spider-Man after last year's Miles Morales spinoff.

We won't be seeing PlayStation 5 VR during this showcase, it noted.

PlayStation Showcase start times

The showcase will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, which converts to 9 p.m. BST or 8 a.m. Friday AEST.

📅 Save the date!



PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/SN76KFLspG pic.twitter.com/KuN93OMq2d — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

How to watch

It'll be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels, and we'll embed the YouTube link below as soon as it's available. Be sure to stick around after the main presentation, since developers will give us "more updates" about the featured games.