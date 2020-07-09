PlayStation shares a first look at Spider-Man PS5 game

Marvel

PlayStation is showing off the box art that PS5 games will sport, starting with the anticipated Spider-Man: Miles Morales game. The boxes look fairly similar to PS4 games, but also feature a white stripe along the top to make them easier to distinguish from previous generation games, as pointed out by CNET sister site GameSpot.

"A sneak peek at what PS5 games will look like when you see them on store shelves starting this holiday," PlayStation tweeted Thursday.

A sneak peek at what PS5 games will look like when you see them on store shelves starting this holiday: https://t.co/i2ByEdWYRS pic.twitter.com/TmB4FzFMJZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 9, 2020

Sony in June confirmed Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a stand-alone game. Developer Insomniac says, "You'll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that's more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope." The game will be set around a year after 2018's Spider-Man game, and takes place during the holiday season with Miles living in Harlem.

Sony unveiled its upcoming PlayStation 5 console last month, though the price hasn't yet been announced. It'll be on sale this holiday season.