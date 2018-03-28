Sony's PlayStation VR is cutting prices, again.
Wednesday, the company said its suggested retail price for PSVR bundled with the game "Doom VFR" or the game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" would get $100 price cuts in the US, starting Thursday. The Canadian prices on the packages are coming down too, and European customers will see a discount on PSVR starter packs.
PSVR cost $500 when it was introduced in 2016, compared the $600 Oculus Rift or $800 HTC Vive at the time. Since then, all those high-end systems have pulled back the reins on their prices, as virtual reality systems have struggled with adoption.
The PlayStation VR "Doom VFR" bundle will cost $299.99 in the US and C$379.99 in Canada, and "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" bundle will cost $349.99 in the US and C$449.99 in Canada. Both bundles include a PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, PSVR Demo Disc 2.0 and the game's Blu-ray Disc. The Skyrim bundle also includes two PlayStation Move controllers and all the official add-ons for the core game.
Starting Thursday in Europe or Monday in Australia and New Zealand, Sony is lowering the recommended price for its PSVR Starter Pack by €100 euros to €299.99. That bundle includes the headset, camera and a download code for PlayStation VR Worlds game.
