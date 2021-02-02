Reddit and GameStop: What's next Amazon to build swirling 'Helix' as HQ2 Uber to buy Drizly for $1.1 billion Nike hands-free sneakers Next stimulus check: Possible dates Elon Musk on Clubhouse app WWE Royal Rumble results
PlayStation Plus subscribers get two free PS5 games Tuesday

Destruction AllStars and Control: Ultimate Edition are available to download.

screenshot-2021-02-02-at-16-12-41.png
PlayStation

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, a pair of PS5 games became available to download Tuesday. Destruction AllStars is a totally new vehicular combat game, while Control: Ultimate Edition is a spruced up version of a 2019 action adventure.

You'll also be able to download colorful PS4 adventure Concrete Genie as part of Sony's $60-per-year service.

