If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, a pair of PS5 games became available to download Tuesday. Destruction AllStars is a totally new vehicular combat game, while Control: Ultimate Edition is a spruced up version of a 2019 action adventure.
You'll also be able to download colorful PS4 adventure Concrete Genie as part of Sony's $60-per-year service.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: PlayStation Plus subscribers get two free PS5 games Tuesday
