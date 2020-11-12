Young Horses

If you're a subscriber who got a shiny new PS5 Thursday, you get a next-gen game for free, as Sony revealed last month. The supercute Bugsnax is available as part of the $60 a year service.

You have to add the colorful adventure game to your library before Jan. 4, 2021. It sees you trying to catch titular half-bug-half-snack creatures on a mysterious island. It's also coming out on PS4 and PC on Thursday, but the PS4 version isn't available to PS Plus members.

However, the PS4 games for November are pretty sweet: Lord of the Rings tie-in Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. They'll be available until Monday, Nov. 30, so subscribers should add them to their libraries before then. Both games will also be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

Also available from Thursday is the PlayStation Plus Collection -- a set of PS4 games available for free to subscribers who own a PS5:

First-party games

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Third-party games

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III -- Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

They're available from Thursday in the US and Australia, or Nov. 19 as the PS5 launches in Europe.