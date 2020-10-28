If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber who's picking up a PS5 next month, you'll get a next-gen game for free, Sony revealed Wednesday. The super cute Bugsnax will be available as part of the $60 a year service from Nov. 12, the console's launch day.
You'll have to add the colorful adventure game to your library before Jan. 4, 2021. It sees you trying to catch titular half-bug-half-snack creatures on a mysterious island. It's also coming out on PS4 and PC that day, but the PS4 version isn't available to PS Plus members.
However, the PS4 games for next month are pretty sweet: Lord of the Rings tie-in Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hllow Knight: Voidheart Edition. They'll be available from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 30, so subscribers should add them to their libraries before then. Both games will also be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.
The company also revealed the full list of games in its PlayStation Plus Collection -- a set of PS4 games available for free to subscribers who own a PS5:
First party games
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Third party games
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III -- Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
They'll all be available to play on Nov. 12 in the US and Australia, or Nov. 19 as the PS5 launches in Europe.
Discuss: PlayStation Plus members get free PS5 game in November
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.