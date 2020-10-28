Young Horses

If you're a subscriber who's picking up a PS5 next month, you'll get a next-gen game for free, Sony revealed Wednesday. The super cute Bugsnax will be available as part of the $60 a year service from Nov. 12, the console's launch day.

You'll have to add the colorful adventure game to your library before Jan. 4, 2021. It sees you trying to catch titular half-bug-half-snack creatures on a mysterious island. It's also coming out on PS4 and PC that day, but the PS4 version isn't available to PS Plus members.

However, the PS4 games for next month are pretty sweet: Lord of the Rings tie-in Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hllow Knight: Voidheart Edition. They'll be available from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 30, so subscribers should add them to their libraries before then. Both games will also be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

The company also revealed the full list of games in its PlayStation Plus Collection -- a set of PS4 games available for free to subscribers who own a PS5:

First party games

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Third party games

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III -- Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

They'll all be available to play on Nov. 12 in the US and Australia, or Nov. 19 as the PS5 launches in Europe.