PlayStation Plus: All the free games subscribers can download now

August has three free games for PS4 and PS5 owners, plus the impressive PS Plus Collection games for PS5 owners.

God of War is in the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 owners. 

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much, much more than a gatekeeper's fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games. 

It's far from Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service featuring over a hundred titles that Microsoft is building the Xbox Series X|S around, but there are some amazing deals to be found, especially if you keep an eagle eye on the monthly free games. (Once downloaded, you keep the games for as long as you want -- they don't expire after the month is up.)

August 2021's free games

In addition to the PS5-exclusive PlayStation Plus Collection, Sony a selection of free games each month. Sometimes these are worthwhile indie titles, other times they're big budget AAA games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Here are August's games. 

Hunter's Arena: Legends 

Set in ancient Asia, Hunter's Arena: Legends is a 30-player battle royale game that launched Aug. 3. That makes this game special, since it's unusual that a brand new title comes to PlayStation Plus on day one. Unlike most battle royale titles, this game isn't a first-person shooter, and is rather a third-person action game. You can play alone or in teams of three. 

Hunter's Arena: Legends is also available on PC via Steam, and usually retails on the PlayStation Store for $20

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville 

The franchise that began as a fun 2D iOS and Android game has expanded to a fully-featured 3D series on PC and consoles. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville was released in late 2019, and it's a surprising amount of fun. There are severay PvP multiplayer modes, a PvE mode, and a crew of charming characters that bring the gameplay to life. 

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville usually retails for $30 on the PlayStation Store

Tennis World Tour 2 

A followup to 2018's Tennis World Tour, this is a more serious take on tennis than the one recently taken by a certain Italian plumber. If you're in need of a sports fix, now that the Olympics are sadly over, PlayStation Plus has you covered.

Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition usually retails for $50 on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus Collection

The following games, which Sony says is a collection of generation-defining PlayStation 4 games, is available for free to PlayStation 5 owners. There are some absolute bangers here, including God of War, Bloodborne, The Last of Us: Remastered and Persona 5.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy 

God of War

Mortal Kombat X

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter World

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty Black Ops III

The Last of Us: Remastered

Day's Gone

Detroit Become Human

Batman Arhkahm Knight

Infamous Second Son

Until Dawn

Bloodborne

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank