PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games.

It's far from the Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service featuring over a hundred titles that Microsoft is building the Xbox Series X|S around, but there are some amazing deals to be found, especially if you keep an eagle eye on the monthly selection of free games. Once you've downloaded them, you keep these games for as long as you want -- they don't expire after the month is up.

September 2021's free games

In addition to the PS5-exclusive PlayStation Plus Collection, Sony offers a selection of free games each month. Sometimes these are worthwhile indie titles, other times they're big budget AAA games such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Here are September's three games.

Hitman 2

Hitman was rebooted in 2016, and it's arguably the best the series has ever been. Hitman 2 is the second of three new-era Hitman games, putting you in the shoes of Agent 47 as you navigate sprawling, complex levels to hit your target. It's a game about killing people -- but thoughtfully, more about trial and error than running and gunning, It got an 8/10 score from GameSpot, our sister site, upon its 2018 release.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Team 17

Overcooked is the perfect game for PlayStation Plus, because it's one that's always handy to have on hand. Need something to mindlessly pick up and play? Overcooked. Have friends over? Overcooked. All You Can Eat features over 200 levels from both Overcooked and Overcooked 2, plus DLC content. It's a lot of Overcooked, and it's free in September.

Predator Hunting Grounds

Full disclosure: Predator Hunting Grounds is not a great game. It's a multiplayer game in which you play as either one of four military officers trying to complete various tactical objectives within the jungle, or as the Predator that's trying to hunt them all down one by one. Critics found the game underwhelming, but with a price tag of $0 for September, huge fans of the 1987 blockbuster can play around with hunting or being hunted.

August 2021's free games

These will be available to download until Sept. 7, so get to them now if you haven't already.

Hunter's Arena: Legends

Set in ancient Asia, Hunter's Arena: Legends is a 30-player battle royale game that launched Aug. 3. That makes this game special, since it's unusual for a brand-new title to hit PlayStation Plus on day 1. Unlike most battle royale titles, this game isn't a first-person shooter, rather a third-person action game. You can play alone or in teams of three.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

The franchise that began as a fun 2D iOS and Android game has expanded to a fully-featured 3D series on PC and consoles. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville was released in late 2019, and it's a surprising amount of fun. There are several PvP multiplayer modes, a PvE mode and a crew of charming characters that bring the gameplay to life.

Tennis World Tour 2

A followup to 2018's Tennis World Tour, this is a more serious take on tennis than the one recently undertaken by a certain Italian plumber. If you're in need of a sports fix, now that the Olympics are over, PlayStation Plus has you covered.

PlayStation Plus Collection

The following games, which Sony says is a collection of generation-defining PlayStation 4 games, is available for free to PlayStation 5 owners. There are some absolute bangers here, including God of War, Bloodborne, The Last of Us: Remastered and Persona 5.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

God of War

Mortal Kombat X

Fallout 4



Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition



Monster Hunter World

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7

Battlefield 1



Call of Duty Black Ops III

The Last of Us: Remastered

Day's Gone



Detroit Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Infamous Second Son



Until Dawn

Bloodborne



The Last Guardian



Ratchet & Clank