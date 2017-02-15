PlayStation Now dumps everything but PS4 and Windows PC

PlayStation Now subscribers accessing Sony's streaming service via anything but a PS4 or Windows PC are pretty much out of luck.

Sony on Wednesday said it will discontinue the service on Aug. 15 for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation TV, all 2013-2015 Sony Bravia TV models, all Sony Blu-ray players and all Samsung TV models. Support for 2016 Bravia TV models will be discontinued April 1.

PlayStation Now gives subscribers unlimited streaming access to over 400 PlayStation 3 games. Sony expanded the service to Windows PC last August.

"After thoughtful consideration, we decided to shift our focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PC to further develop and improve the user experience on these two devices," said Brian Dunn, a senior marketing manager for PlayStation Now, in a blog post. "This move puts us in the best position to grow the service even further."

