PlayStation launches an online store for game hardware

PlayStation

Sony's PlayStation has opened an online store so you can now buy PS4 consoles, accessories and games directly from the company. While PlayStation already had the PSN store for digital items, this store will be for physical products.

The new store is part of the PlayStation.com website, and you can also purchase PS4 Pro and PS VR systems and bundles; headsets, DualShock 4 controllers, PS VR accessories, some games and PS Plus subscription voucher codes.

At the moment, the only games you can buy are God of War 3 Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Bloodborne, MLB The Show 19, Ratchet & Clank, The Last of Us Remastered, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Blood & Truth, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn and Quantic Dream Collection. PlayStation says it will expand the offering in future.

"Fans will find that prices on the new store align with those found at other retailers," PlayStation said Wednesday.

The store is exclusive to the US and has two launch promotions: a PS4 bundled with a 12-month subscription of PS Plus for $339.99; and a PS4 Pro bundled with a 12-month subscription of PS Plus for $429.99. Those usually cost $359.98 and $459.98, respectively, PlayStation said.