Sony

Sony has unveiled four new PlayStation controller colors for fall: Rose gold, titanium blue, electric purple and red camouflage. The new trimmings come on the Dualshock 4 controllers, which include touch pad, motion sensors and a built-in rechargeable battery.

The wireless controller already comes in a variety of colors, including metallic copper, alpine green, blue camp, sunset orange, berry blue, jet black, midnight blue, crystal, silver green camp, blue crystal, gold, wave blue, magma red and the 500 Million limited edition version.

The PlayStation 4 became the fastest console to ever ship more than 100 million units, hitting the milestone at the end of June this year after launching in 2013.

A demo in May of the upcoming PlayStation 5 showed it will get a performance upgrade, with more power and high-speed SSD storage. It'll also come with backwards compatibility and 8K resolution. The release date and pricing is unknown.

"We will harness the power of new technology to offer completely transformative and immersive gaming experiences," Sony said at the time.