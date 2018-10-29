CNET también está disponible en español.

PlayStation Classic full games list: Metal Gear Solid, GTA and more

Sony announced all 20 games that'll be on the retro mini console.

The full lineup of '90s classics has been unveiled.

 PlayStation Twitter

Sony revealed all 20 games that'll come on the PlayStation Classic on Monday, as it gears up for the Dec. 3 release.

We got a sampling of the classic '90s games that'll be on the $100 retro mini console when it was announced last month, but Sony announced a full list in a blog post:

  • Battle Arena Toshinden
  • Cool Boarders 2
  • Destruction Derby
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Intelligent Qube
  • Jumping Flash
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Mr Driller
  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
  • Rayman
  • Resident Evil Director's Cut
  • Revelations: Persona
  • Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Syphon Filter
  • Tekken 3
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
  • Twisted Metal
  • Wild Arms

The PlayStation Classic comes with an HDMI cable, two wired non-DualShock controllers and a USB power cord, but no AC adapter. If you're feeling nostalgic for a simpler era of gaming, get yours preordered before it sells out.

It follows Nintendo's two retro console releases, the NES Classic and SNES Classic, both of which proved extremely popular with gamers.

