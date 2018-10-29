PlayStation Classic full games list: Metal Gear Solid, GTA and more

PlayStation Twitter

Sony revealed all 20 games that'll come on the PlayStation Classic on Monday, as it gears up for the Dec. 3 release.

We got a sampling of the classic '90s games that'll be on the $100 retro mini console when it was announced last month, but Sony announced a full list in a blog post:

Battle Arena Toshinden



Cool Boarders 2



Destruction Derby



Final Fantasy VII



Grand Theft Auto



Intelligent Qube



Jumping Flash



Metal Gear Solid



Mr Driller



Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee



Rayman



Resident Evil Director's Cut



Revelations: Persona



Ridge Racer Type 4



Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo



Syphon Filter



Tekken 3



Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six



Twisted Metal



Wild Arms



The PlayStation Classic comes with an HDMI cable, two wired non-DualShock controllers and a USB power cord, but no AC adapter. If you're feeling nostalgic for a simpler era of gaming, get yours preordered before it sells out.

It follows Nintendo's two retro console releases, the NES Classic and SNES Classic, both of which proved extremely popular with gamers.