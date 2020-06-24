PlayStation announces bug bounty program

Sony

PlayStation has kicked off a bug bounty program where it will pay you for hacking into its system, latest console and accessories. Sony is partnering with HackerOne on the program, and is inviting security researchers, gamers and users to test security across the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network.

"The security of our products is a fundamental part of creating amazing experiences for our community," the PlayStation blog said.

Sony is currently looking for reports on the system, operating system, accessories and PSN. A critical bug on the PSN will pay $3,000, a high-severity bug $1,000, medium severity $400 and low severity $100.

The payouts are bigger on the PS4, with a critical bug paying out $50,000, high severity $10,000, medium severity $2,500 and low severity $500.

It's not currently paying for bugs found on the PS1, PS2, PS3, PS Vita or PSP, or software published by third-party companies.