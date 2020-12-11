PlayStation 5 teardown finds intense cooling system, custom SSD controller

Dan Ackerman/CNET

iFixit published its teardown of Sony's PlayStation 5 Friday, exploring the repairability and internal workings of the new console. The company tore down the more expensive disc drive version of the PS5 (https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps5/) rather than the digital edition, finding what looks to be a proprietary SSD controller. Overall, the site called the PlayStation 5 "a huge leap forward in console gaming technology."

"It appears Sony made a custom SSD controller to handle the PS5's crazy high data speeds," iFixit said. "Whereas the [Xbox] Series X uses a more conventional-looking setup with hardware from SanDisk."

iFixit lauded the PS5's huge fan, multiple heat pipes that overlap "like a freeway interchange," and vacuum-able dust ports.

"When it comes to easy maintenance of your console's cooling hardware, you could say we're pretty big fans," iFixit wrote. "The PS5 implements 'omnidirectional' cooling, with this thick 120 mm squirrel cage pulling in cool air from both sides."

On the issue of repairability, iFixit said that while the main storage is paired with the motherboard, expansion should be possible with M.2 SSDs once enabled by Sony. The optical drive is also replaceable "but cannot be easily swapped thanks to software locks."

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.