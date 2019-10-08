Sony has made it official. The PlayStation 5 is coming at the end of 2020, according to a release on the PlayStation Japan website. The company didn't say whether this was the timeframe for a global release or just Japan.
Sony Interactive Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
More info to come.
Discuss: PlayStation 5 launches at end of 2020
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.