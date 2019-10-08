CNET también está disponible en español.

PlayStation 5 launches at end of 2020

Sony has made it official. The PlayStation 5 is coming at the end of 2020, according to a release on the PlayStation Japan website. The company didn't say whether this was the timeframe for a global release or just Japan.

Sony Interactive Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More info to come. 

